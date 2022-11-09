Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Shares Gap Up to $10.21

Shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.21, but opened at $10.50. Ecopetrol shares last traded at $10.50, with a volume of 16,293 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ecopetrol in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.60.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.80. The stock has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.
Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.
