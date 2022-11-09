Edgecoin (EDGT) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $238.64 Million

Edgecoin (EDGT) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 9th. Edgecoin has a market cap of $238.64 million and approximately $55.78 million worth of Edgecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edgecoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005956 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Edgecoin has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.81 or 0.00552864 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,886.16 or 0.28797770 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000355 BTC.

About Edgecoin

Edgecoin launched on November 12th, 2020. Edgecoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,580,286 tokens. The official website for Edgecoin is edgecoinpay.com. Edgecoin’s official Twitter account is @edgecoinbank and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Edgecoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgecoin is an Educational Stable Coin, providing an open payment system for educational institutions. Users automatically receive Gradecoin whilst holding Edgecoin, a fluctuating coin on the DeFi market. To receive a full 34% Gradecoin, one-year minimum staking is required.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

