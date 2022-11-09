Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 107.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,489 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 128.5% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EIX traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.11. 4,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,943,232. Edison International has a 12 month low of $54.45 and a 12 month high of $73.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 148.15%.

EIX has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Edison International from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Edison International from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com lowered Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Edison International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.58.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

