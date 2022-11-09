Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Given New C$21.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$20.78.

Element Fleet Management Price Performance

EFN stock traded down C$0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$17.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,348,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,110. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.06. Element Fleet Management has a fifty-two week low of C$10.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.67. The company has a market cap of C$6.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

Element Fleet Management ( TSE:EFN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$288.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$248.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Element Fleet Management will post 1.1799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 33,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.31, for a total value of C$573,532.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,471,367.31.

About Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

