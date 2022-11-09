Elliott Opportunity II (NYSE:EOCW) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.95

Elliott Opportunity II Corp. (NYSE:EOCW – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.95 and last traded at $9.92, with a volume of 41991 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

Elliott Opportunity II Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elliott Opportunity II

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EOCW. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elliott Opportunity II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,375,000. Cohanzick Management LLC grew its position in shares of Elliott Opportunity II by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Elliott Opportunity II by 197.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 80,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 53,184 shares during the period. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elliott Opportunity II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Elliott Opportunity II Company Profile

Elliott Opportunity II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets in the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

