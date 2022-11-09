Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Eltek Stock Performance

NASDAQ ELTK opened at $3.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07 and a beta of -1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.94. Eltek has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $5.73.

Get Eltek alerts:

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.09 million for the quarter. Eltek had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 26.23%.

About Eltek

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. It also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eltek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eltek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.