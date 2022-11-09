eMagin (NYSE:EMAN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of eMagin (NYSE:EMAN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

eMagin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EMAN opened at $0.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.75. The company has a market cap of $68.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. eMagin has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $2.86.

Get eMagin alerts:

eMagin (NYSE:EMAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.16 million for the quarter. eMagin had a negative return on equity of 15.31% and a negative net margin of 5.14%. On average, research analysts expect that eMagin will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eMagin Company Profile

eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for eMagin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eMagin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.