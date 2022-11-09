Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.85-$0.89 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.74 billion-$4.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.75 billion. Emerson Electric also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.00-$4.15 EPS.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE EMR traded down $1.14 on Wednesday, reaching $90.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,504,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,131,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.90. Emerson Electric has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $100.00. The company has a market cap of $53.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.43.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 16.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.08%.

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a mkt perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emerson Electric

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 115.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,993,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,577,000 after buying an additional 1,067,279 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 151.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 605,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,347,000 after buying an additional 364,400 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $32,530,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 608.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 339,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,266,000 after purchasing an additional 291,402 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $18,158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.