Empower (MPWR) Price Tops $4.24

Empower (MPWR) traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 8th. Over the last week, Empower has traded down 25.2% against the US dollar. One Empower token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.24 or 0.00023103 BTC on exchanges. Empower has a total market cap of $47.19 million and $2,747.00 worth of Empower was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Empower

Empower launched on November 23rd, 2021. Empower’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,141,482 tokens. Empower’s official Twitter account is @clubrare_nft. Empower’s official website is clubrare.xyz. Empower’s official message board is medium.com/clubrare-universe.

Buying and Selling Empower

According to CryptoCompare, “Empower (MPWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Empower has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Empower is 4.83334852 USD and is down -10.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $4,213.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://clubrare.xyz/.”

