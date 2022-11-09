Enegra (EGX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $14.08 Billion (EGX)

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 9th. Enegra (EGX) has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion and $2.20 million worth of Enegra (EGX) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Enegra (EGX) has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Enegra (EGX) token can currently be purchased for approximately $165.68 or 0.01044560 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Enegra (EGX) Token Profile

Enegra (EGX) was first traded on July 14th, 2019. Enegra (EGX)’s total supply is 87,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,978,934 tokens. The Reddit community for Enegra (EGX) is https://reddit.com/r/enegra. Enegra (EGX)’s official Twitter account is @enegragroup. The official website for Enegra (EGX) is www.enegragroup.com. The official message board for Enegra (EGX) is www.medium.com/enegra.

Enegra (EGX) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enegra (EGX) (EGX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Polygon platform. Enegra (EGX) has a current supply of 87,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Enegra (EGX) is 166.07889071 USD and is up 7.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $2,785,501.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.enegragroup.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enegra (EGX) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enegra (EGX) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enegra (EGX) using one of the exchanges listed above.

