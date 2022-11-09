Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Shares Acquired by Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its position in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,612 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enovix were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ENVX. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enovix by 507.3% in the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 852,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,159,000 after acquiring an additional 711,800 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Enovix in the second quarter worth $5,089,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Enovix by 52.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,219,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,400,000 after acquiring an additional 418,325 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enovix in the second quarter worth $1,871,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Enovix by 2.5% in the first quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,066,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,840,000 after purchasing an additional 170,248 shares during the last quarter. 61.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enovix alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on Enovix in a report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Enovix in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on Enovix from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Enovix from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Enovix from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.73.

Enovix Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Enovix stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.05. The stock had a trading volume of 25,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,584,098. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.81. Enovix Co. has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $39.48.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enovix Co. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Enovix

In related news, insider Gardner Cameron Dales sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 989,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,791,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Enovix news, insider Gardner Cameron Dales sold 10,000 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 989,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,791,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 3,000 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,401,993 shares in the company, valued at $28,039,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,000 shares of company stock worth $2,079,115. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Enovix

(Get Rating)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.