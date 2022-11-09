Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stake Lifted by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV boosted its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 69.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,003 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $3,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 105.6% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 140.5% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ENPH shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $321.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.04.

In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.81, for a total value of $4,014,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,096. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 9,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.54, for a total value of $2,812,943.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,302,238.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Richard Mora sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.81, for a total transaction of $4,014,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $494,096. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 141,372 shares of company stock valued at $42,461,796. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ENPH opened at $280.07 on Wednesday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.40 and a 52-week high of $324.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.07 billion, a PE ratio of 134.65, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.49.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

