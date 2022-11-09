Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Acquired by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV grew its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,818 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Entergy were worth $4,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ETR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,499,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,159,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,746 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,122,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,415,313,000 after purchasing an additional 908,932 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2,162.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 941,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,102,000 after buying an additional 900,316 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,699,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,156,000 after buying an additional 711,770 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,663,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,762,741,000 after buying an additional 650,775 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Entergy from $129.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Entergy to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Entergy from $138.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Entergy from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.53.

Entergy Price Performance

Entergy Increases Dividend

Shares of ETR opened at $108.05 on Wednesday. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $94.94 and a 52 week high of $126.82. The firm has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.71 and a 200-day moving average of $113.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 65.58%.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

