Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.42-$0.43 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $294.00 million-$296.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $305.91 million. Envestnet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.82-$1.84 EPS.

Envestnet Stock Performance

ENV stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.46. 296,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,383. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Envestnet has a 52 week low of $41.72 and a 52 week high of $85.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -84.47 and a beta of 1.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Envestnet from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Envestnet from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Envestnet in a report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $65.13.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $72,794.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,467,010.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENV. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Envestnet by 86.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Envestnet by 8.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Envestnet during the first quarter worth about $259,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Envestnet during the first quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Envestnet during the first quarter worth about $470,000.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

See Also

