EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.83

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.825 per share by the energy exploration company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75.

EOG Resources has increased its dividend by an average of 83.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. EOG Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 21.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect EOG Resources to earn $15.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.5%.

EOG Resources Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE EOG opened at $148.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. EOG Resources has a 1-year low of $80.67 and a 1-year high of $150.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.06 and a 200-day moving average of $120.26. The company has a market cap of $87.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54.

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $397,337.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at $22,842,237.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1,436.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 237.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.00.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

