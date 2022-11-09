Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Price Target Lowered to $4.00 at B. Riley

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at B. Riley from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 233.33% from the company’s current price.

Eos Energy Enterprises Trading Down 5.5 %

EOSE stock opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.87. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $11.95. The stock has a market cap of $71.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 3.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eos Energy Enterprises

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. SCP Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 97.9% in the second quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 76,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 10.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 118,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 11,727 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the second quarter worth $77,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the first quarter worth $258,000. 57.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. It offers stationary battery storage solutions. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

