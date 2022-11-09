EOS Price Tops $0.95 on Exchanges (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 17% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 8th. In the last week, EOS has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar. One EOS coin can currently be bought for $0.95 or 0.00005184 BTC on popular exchanges. EOS has a market capitalization of $957.59 million and $692.73 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00010104 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00020563 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00006257 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004680 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004886 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000627 BTC.

About EOS

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,061,006,819 coins and its circulating supply is 1,005,388,851 coins. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper.Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

