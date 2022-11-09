EOS Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $691.92 Million (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. One EOS coin can now be bought for $0.91 or 0.00005382 BTC on major exchanges. EOS has a market cap of $918.03 million and $691.92 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EOS has traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00010505 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00022375 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00006450 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00004542 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00005345 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000658 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,061,006,819 coins and its circulating supply is 1,005,446,705 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper.Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

