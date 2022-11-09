Eqis Capital Management Inc. Acquires 3,097 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned 0.13% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $30,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.9% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000.

NASDAQ TLT traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.86. 1,473,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,731,189. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.85 and a 52-week high of $155.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.95 and its 200-day moving average is $110.83.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

