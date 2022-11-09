Eqis Capital Management Inc. Buys 101,311 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 155.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,275 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,311 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $3,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRO. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 46,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 14,774 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the second quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 5.2% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MRO shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.19.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

NYSE MRO traded down $2.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 566,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,569,835. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.11 and a 200 day moving average of $25.86. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $14.29 and a one year high of $33.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 6.14%.

Insider Activity at Marathon Oil

In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $864,884.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 257,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,702,308.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $864,884.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,702,308.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 135,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.21, for a total value of $4,360,299.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,339,137.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 371,406 shares of company stock valued at $11,422,636 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Oil Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Further Reading

