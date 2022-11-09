Eqis Capital Management Inc. Buys 6,337 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF makes up about 0.9% of Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned 0.58% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $8,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 18,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 24.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 44,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, D. Scott Neal Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 55,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MDYV traded down $1.12 on Wednesday, hitting $63.57. 7,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,364. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $57.63 and a twelve month high of $73.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.57.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

