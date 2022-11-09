Eqis Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 106,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF were worth $5,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 15,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,549. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.59. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $50.37 and a 12-month high of $68.49.

