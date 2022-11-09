Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $3.37 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Amgen by 16.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 89,699 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,691,000 after buying an additional 12,458 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,685 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 475.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Amgen by 7.3% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,512 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 7.0% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.73.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $2.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $289.63. 180,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,011,663. The company has a market capitalization of $154.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.11. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.26. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 62.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,345 shares of company stock valued at $1,853,371. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.