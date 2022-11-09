Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $4.32 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,702 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned 1.52% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $4,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RCD. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 72.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RCD traded down $2.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.42. 2,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,430. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $103.95 and a 12-month high of $161.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.67 and a 200-day moving average of $116.16.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

