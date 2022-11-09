Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $5.01 Million Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.9% during the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 506 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.9% in the first quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 528 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.32, for a total value of $9,019,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,424,406.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.16, for a total value of $3,994,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,784,945.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 15,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.32, for a total transaction of $9,019,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,424,406.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,600 shares of company stock worth $29,533,990 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Several brokerages have commented on TMO. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Benchmark lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $619.00.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $7.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $484.71. 58,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,892,399. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $475.77 and a one year high of $672.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $523.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $542.92.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

