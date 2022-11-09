Eqis Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,702 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned 1.52% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $4,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

RCD stock traded down $2.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.42. 2,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,430. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $103.95 and a 12-month high of $161.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.67 and its 200 day moving average is $116.16.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.