Eqis Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,412 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF worth $2,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth $152,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Financial Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PGF traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.33. 42,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,855. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.88 and a 200 day moving average of $15.47. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $19.05.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.