Eqis Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR – Get Rating) by 58.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,546 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned 0.41% of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs worth $2,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 34.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,328,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,350,000 after purchasing an additional 595,319 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,006,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,605,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,172,000 after acquiring an additional 572,376 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 41.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,832,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,567,000 after acquiring an additional 536,655 shares during the period. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 3,001.6% during the second quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 469,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,065,000 after purchasing an additional 453,906 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs alerts:

First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs Stock Down 1.3 %

First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.60. 3,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,408. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs has a 12 month low of $20.43 and a 12 month high of $24.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.01.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.