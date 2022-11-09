Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 10,810 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,810 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,672,455,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,370,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,633,708,000 after buying an additional 255,920 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,772,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,005,908,000 after buying an additional 963,894 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,771,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $859,676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367,193 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,005,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $803,730,000 after acquiring an additional 197,000 shares during the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

BMY stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.79. 326,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,510,909. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.91. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $80.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.40.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $11.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.18 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 50.30%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $1,742,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,189,209.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $1,742,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 476,104 shares in the company, valued at $33,189,209.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $9,550,706.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,162,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 233,951 shares of company stock valued at $16,654,206 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

