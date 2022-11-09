Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,096 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,096 shares during the period. Accenture comprises approximately 0.6% of Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $406,514,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,216,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,922,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,022 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Accenture by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,688,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,000,013,000 after purchasing an additional 570,864 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Accenture by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 976,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $329,193,000 after acquiring an additional 502,721 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,646,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,102,859,000 after purchasing an additional 443,821 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $2.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $266.42. The company had a trading volume of 65,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,372,146. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.95 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $271.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. Accenture’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.83%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.60.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total value of $2,295,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,947,519.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,030 shares of company stock worth $10,924,406. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

