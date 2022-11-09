Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,820 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,535 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,820 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $4,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,254,086 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,179,381,000 after purchasing an additional 589,926 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,500,093 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $530,570,000 after acquiring an additional 269,648 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,482,149 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $526,762,000 after acquiring an additional 42,829 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Target by 11.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,075,262 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $440,412,000 after purchasing an additional 220,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Target by 1.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,815,462 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $256,397,000 after purchasing an additional 29,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Target Trading Down 5.9 %

Several research firms recently commented on TGT. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Target from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Target from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Target from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.22.

TGT traded down $9.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.02. 255,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,573,002. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $268.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Target’s payout ratio is 49.09%.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Stories

