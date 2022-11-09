Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,430 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 66,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,430 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF comprises 0.7% of Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $6,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBIL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $375,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the first quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the second quarter valued at $589,000.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $99.70. 13,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,114. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.82. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a twelve month low of $99.56 and a twelve month high of $100.09.

