Eqis Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,568 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF makes up about 0.6% of Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $6,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 6,919.2% in the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 269,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,285,000 after purchasing an additional 265,558 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 219,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,342,000 after acquiring an additional 5,168 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,118,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,777,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF stock traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $274.26. The company had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,330. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.03. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $248.94 and a 1 year high of $322.92.

