Ergo (ERG) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.07 Million

Ergo (ERG) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 8th. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.86 or 0.00010237 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a market cap of $115.22 million and $2.07 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,150.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.62 or 0.00322975 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00022622 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00116920 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.61 or 0.00747120 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $101.23 or 0.00557694 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005494 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00227451 BTC.

About Ergo

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 62,010,957 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.