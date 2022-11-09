Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) PT Raised to C$19.00 at Barclays

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Barclays from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$35.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Ero Copper from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TD Securities lowered Ero Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$16.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, CIBC cut Ero Copper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$20.55.

Ero Copper Stock Performance

Shares of ERO traded down C$0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$15.45. 99,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,852. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.01. Ero Copper has a twelve month low of C$10.54 and a twelve month high of C$24.56. The company has a market cap of C$1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.12.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

