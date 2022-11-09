Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.19-$1.29 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.49 billion-$4.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.38 billion. Estée Lauder Companies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.25-$5.40 EPS.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:EL traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $207.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,443. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $186.47 and a 12 month high of $374.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 41.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.07%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $273.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $298.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $377.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $275.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total value of $5,282,209.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,301,423.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 6,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $1,828,758.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,716,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total transaction of $5,282,209.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,301,423.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,591,510. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Estée Lauder Companies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 80.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 751,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,706,000 after purchasing an additional 334,577 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 26.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 584,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,193,000 after purchasing an additional 122,834 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,579,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,522,000 after purchasing an additional 77,459 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,197,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,165,000 after purchasing an additional 61,069 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 321.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,598,000 after purchasing an additional 54,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.