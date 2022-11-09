Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Up 1.5 %

Ethan Allen Interiors stock opened at $28.60 on Friday. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 52-week low of $19.60 and a 52-week high of $29.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.36 and a 200-day moving average of $23.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.92 million, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors ( NYSE:ETD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.32. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $214.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETD. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter valued at $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

