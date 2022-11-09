Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.
Separately, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st.
Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Up 1.5 %
Ethan Allen Interiors stock opened at $28.60 on Friday. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 52-week low of $19.60 and a 52-week high of $29.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.36 and a 200-day moving average of $23.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.92 million, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.16.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ethan Allen Interiors
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETD. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter valued at $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Ethan Allen Interiors
Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ethan Allen Interiors (ETD)
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
- 3 High Yields The Institutions Are Buying
- Two EV Stocks That Could Rally Into Year-End
- Can Activision Blizzard Rally Into Year End?
- Despite Financials, Twiliio is One To Watch
Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.