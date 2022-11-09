Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CTO Sells $2,980,768.50 in Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 30,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.10, for a total value of $2,980,768.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,013. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Etsy stock traded down $6.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.96. 2,382,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,020,545. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.01 and a 52-week high of $307.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.58 and a beta of 1.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Etsy by 400.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Etsy by 166.3% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Etsy by 403.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in Etsy by 125.7% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Etsy by 184.1% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ETSY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Etsy in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Etsy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Etsy from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.00.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

