EuroDry (EDRY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 10th.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by ($0.22). EuroDry had a net margin of 60.70% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The business had revenue of $20.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.77 million.

EuroDry Stock Performance

Shares of EDRY stock opened at $14.62 on Wednesday. EuroDry has a 12 month low of $12.71 and a 12 month high of $44.99. The stock has a market cap of $43.63 million, a PE ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EuroDry

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of EuroDry from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. TheStreet cut shares of EuroDry from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EuroDry stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.26% of EuroDry worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

About EuroDry

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of March 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of ten drybulk carriers comprising five Panamax drybulk carriers, two Ultramax drybulk carrier, two Kamsarmax carriers, and one Supramax drybulk carrier with a cargo capacity of 726,555 deadweight tons.

Featured Articles

