European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Given New C$4.50 Price Target at Raymond James

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 49.50% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.75 to C$4.25 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities dropped their target price on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Scotiabank cut their price target on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.25 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.95 to C$3.30 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$4.59.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

ERE.UN traded down C$0.02 on Wednesday, reaching C$3.01. 94,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,101. European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$2.70 and a 52-week high of C$5.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 256.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of C$270.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.69.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust – ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada’s only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

