Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Shares Sold by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,765 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,672 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Everi were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its stake in shares of Everi by 100.2% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 708,487 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,878,000 after purchasing an additional 354,614 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Everi by 92.6% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 520,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,920,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everi by 67.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 580,048 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,461,000 after purchasing an additional 234,113 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Everi by 12.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,000,823 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,018,000 after purchasing an additional 220,937 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everi by 215.0% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 292,432 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,141,000 after purchasing an additional 199,601 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Everi news, Chairman Michael D. Rumbolz sold 19,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $407,904.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 981,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,619,879. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Everi news, Chairman Michael D. Rumbolz sold 19,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $407,904.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 981,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,619,879. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,572 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

EVRI traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,140,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,928. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 2.41. Everi Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $24.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.18.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EVRI. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Everi from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Everi from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Everi from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Everi in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

