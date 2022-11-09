Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.04-$4.14 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.11. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Eversource Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:ES opened at $75.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.47. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $70.54 and a 1-year high of $94.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.45.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $456,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,558,772.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eversource Energy

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $192,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

