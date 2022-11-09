Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Shares Up 5.5%

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.25 and last traded at $23.17. 39,249 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 901,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on EVH. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Evolent Health from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Evolent Health from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Evolent Health to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Evolent Health from $37.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Evolent Health in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evolent Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Evolent Health Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.98 and a 200 day moving average of $32.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -146.39 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Insider Activity

Evolent Health ( NYSE:EVH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $352.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.57 million. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total transaction of $3,225,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 626,479 shares in the company, valued at $18,368,364.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mary Bridget Duffy sold 7,500 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $248,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,671,408.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total transaction of $3,225,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 626,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,368,364.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 200,269 shares of company stock worth $6,464,110 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolent Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Evolent Health by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,657,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,350,000 after buying an additional 111,882 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Evolent Health by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,180,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,644,000 after buying an additional 291,029 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Evolent Health by 31.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,509,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,493,000 after buying an additional 1,076,092 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Evolent Health by 27.5% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,526,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,621,000 after purchasing an additional 544,667 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 16.8% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,380,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,874,000 after buying an additional 342,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evolent Health

(Get Rating)

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.