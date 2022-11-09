Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Acquired by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 168.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 409.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Shares of EXR stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.17. The stock had a trading volume of 13,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,175. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.78 and a fifty-two week high of $228.84. The firm has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.52.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.08%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EXR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $196.00 to $188.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.11.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Featured Stories

