Ezra Uzi Yemin Sells 1,100 Shares of Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) Stock

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) Chairman Ezra Uzi Yemin sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total value of $61,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 232,776 shares in the company, valued at $13,054,078.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Ezra Uzi Yemin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 1st, Ezra Uzi Yemin sold 23,136 shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.14, for a total value of $1,298,855.04.

On Tuesday, October 18th, Ezra Uzi Yemin sold 1,000 shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total value of $56,080.00.

Shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,965. Delek Logistics Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $64.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.91 and a 200 day moving average of $53.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 2.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This is an increase from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 109.70%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Delek Logistics Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 90.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the second quarter worth about $237,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 19.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 4.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Pipelines and Transportation, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, and Investment in Pipeline Joint Ventures. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and refined products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

