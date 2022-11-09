Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Invests $2.19 Million in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,817 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,953 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,047 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EW traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.58. 64,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,026,003. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $67.13 and a 52-week high of $131.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.64.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total transaction of $2,081,707.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,481,153.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total value of $2,081,707.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,481,153.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $571,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,525 shares of company stock valued at $7,955,326. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EW. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $107.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $121.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.28.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

