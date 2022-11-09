Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Invests $8.16 Million in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 36,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,162,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 66,692 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $15,432,000 after acquiring an additional 23,157 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 54,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $12,635,000 after acquiring an additional 7,192 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,273 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 885 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5,110.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 62,264 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $14,116,000 after acquiring an additional 61,069 shares during the period. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total transaction of $2,571,129.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,745,359.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDX traded up $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,841,642. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $167.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.21. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $266.79.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 33.97%.

FDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $205.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.84.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

