Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Purchases New Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 111,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,020,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 19.0% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 642,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,350,000 after acquiring an additional 102,531 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 60,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 2.1% in the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 9.7% in the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 86,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 7,629 shares in the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $274,456.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,738,212.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MetLife Trading Down 0.4 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MET. Barclays set a $75.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.33.

Shares of MET stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.08. 45,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,486,955. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.06. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.05 and a 1-year high of $75.52. The company has a market cap of $57.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 75.19%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

