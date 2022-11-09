Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lowered its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Booking were worth $11,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 85.7% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 63.6% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Booking in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price target on Booking to $2,500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,463.79.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded down $6.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,852.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,073. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,616.85 and a one year high of $2,715.66. The stock has a market cap of $71.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,801.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,933.88.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $49.55 by $3.48. Booking had a return on equity of 81.11% and a net margin of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $37.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 92.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,102.00, for a total transaction of $630,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,546,838. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,102.00, for a total value of $630,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,969 shares in the company, valued at $12,546,838. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,481 shares of company stock worth $3,075,563. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

