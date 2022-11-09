Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 340,000 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. cut its holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 472,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340,000 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $14,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in US Foods by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of US Foods by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of US Foods by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of US Foods by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of US Foods by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of USFD traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.06. 17,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,234,358. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $39.73.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. US Foods had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of US Foods from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of US Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.30.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

